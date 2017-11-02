Leaders already working to help laid-off Jeffboat workers find jobs

Nearly 300 Jeffboat workers will soon be out of a job. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - It came as both shocking and disappointing business news Wednesday as Jeffboat, one of the largest employers in southern Indiana, announced layoffs.

Nearly 300 workers will soon be in limbo. 24 hours after the announcement, the move is on to get those workers into new positions.

Anytime of the year is a bad time to be laid off, but city and business leaders know this may be the worst, as the end of the year comes with property tax bills and the holidays.

"Concerned," One Southern Indiana President and CEO Wendy Dant Chesser said of her reaction to the news.

Business leaders are worried about two things. They're concerned about the health and future of a historically strong Jeffersonville employer, as well as the layoff's impact on the local economy. In total, 278 Jeffboat employees were laid off, including 35 salaried employees.

People have already begun losing their jobs. It began Nov. 1 and will continue through March.

The news came as Jeffboat notified Indiana's Rapid Response Dislocated Worker Program, citing a lack of demand for the barges the company makes. It's part of the industry's ups and downs.

"This is not the first time Jeffboat has had this type of an issue, and back in the late 80s they actually shut the facility down for about three years," Chesser said. "That doesn't necessarily mean that would be good for us, or that it's assured that they will come back into the full force, but we do know that we've weathered these types of storms before."

Many employees are union workers represented by Local 89.

Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore has already stated his office is getting involved.

One Southern Indiana started working right after the news came out, letting Jeffboat officials know they want to help place the skilled workers - like truck drivers, welders, fitters and others - to keep them in the community.

The only good news? There is a need out there.

"Welders and truck drivers are two of the primary jobs we hear we are looking to fill," Chesser told us.

Work One, a local workforce organization, has a rapid response team also working on it.

With the unemployment rate low in the Greater Louisville area, jobs are available specifically in manufacturing. Some employers have already asked One Southern Indiana how to get their job openings in front of those workers.

