Henderson Kmart on closing list

This holiday shopping season will be the last for the Kmart in Henderson.

Sears released a list of 45 Kmart stores and 18 Sears stores that will close in late January.

The story on Zion Road has been in business for decades.

“Sears Holdings continues its strategic assessment of the productivity of our Kmart and Sears store base and will continue to right size our store footprint in number and size. In the process, as previously announced we will continue to close some unprofitable stores as we transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members." said company officials via a press release.

Both Owensboro Kmart stores closed this year.

The company has announced dozens of closures for both Sears and Kmart in the past few years.

