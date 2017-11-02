Former Bardstown mayor pleads not guilty at first court appearance

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) - A trial date has been set in the perjury case against the former Bardstown mayor.

John Royalty pleaded not guilty to charges of perjury, official misconduct and false swearing at his arraignment on Thursday.

Royalty was kicked out of office in April 2017 after a hearing determined he lied to city employees to gain access to council members' iPads. He's accused of lying to get into a councilwoman's e-mail account.

When asked if he believed his client could get a fair trial in Bardstown, Royalty's attorney said no.

"At this point we do anticipate making a motion for a change of venue and for recusal of the officials that are hearing it right now," attorney Jason Floyd said. "We expect to make those as soon as we can."

A trial date has been set for April 2018.

