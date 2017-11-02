AGs want to broaden generic drugs lawsuit

Kentucky's Attorney General Andy Beshear, along with other state's AG's are asking a federal judge for permission to name more drug manufacturers to a pending lawsuit involving generic drug price hikes.

The multi-state lawsuit alleges collusion among pharmaceutical companies to "reduce competition and increase the price of generic drugs."

According to Beshear's office, Kentucky and attorney general's from other states want to amend at 2016 lawsuit that would increase the number of manufacturers named.

“The alleged actions by these companies constitute a massive conspiracy that has caused significant, harmful and continuing effects not just in the country’s health care system but right here in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “In 2015, generic drug sales in the United States were estimated at $74.5 billion; currently, the generic pharmaceutical industry accounts for approximately 88 percent of all prescriptions written in the United States.”

The expanded complaint adds allegations that the additional companies entered into conspiracies involving the following generic drugs:

Acetazolamide, used to treat glaucoma and epilepsy;

Doxycycline monohydrate, an antibiotic;

Fosinopril-hydrochlorothiazide, used to treat high blood pressure;

Glipizide-metformin, a diabetes medication;

Glyburide-metformin, a diabetes medication;

Leflunomide, used to treat rheumatoid arthritis;

Meprobamate, an anxiety medication;

Nimodipine, a calcium channel blocking agent used to reduce problems caused by a bleeding blood vessel in the brain;

Nystatin, an antifungal medication;

Paromomycin, an antibiotic used to treat certain parasite infections;

Theophylline, used to treat asthma and other lung problems;

Verapamil, used to treat hypertension; and

Zoledronic acid, used to treat hypercalcemia.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit include the attorney generals from Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee and other states.

