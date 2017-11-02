West Louisville Economic Forum explores building and sustaining community

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The West Louisville Economic and Community Development Forum was held Thursday, Nov. 2 at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. It was hosted by the University of Louisville's College of Arts & Sciences.

According to the University of Louisville, the economic development forum will examine strategies and available resources to help rebuild and sustain communities.

WAVE 3 News anchor Dawne Gee was Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

Forum breakout topics included: Plenary, Creative Financing, Access to Opportunities, From Ideas to Action, and Faith-Based Organizations and Community Development.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Ground broken for West Louisville YMCA

+ West Louisville man creates custom kicks

+ West Louisville grocery store to change owners

NBA players Derek Anderson (Miami Heat) and Darrell Griffith (Utah Jazz) hosted a luncheon panel titled "Giving Back: The Power of Investing in the Community." It included a tribute to philanthropist and community leader Charlie Johnson.

Mayor Greg Fischer and Councilman David James also spoke about the challenges and possibilities for West Louisville.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.