JCPS interim superintendent calls for reviews of fight between Jtown High students, police

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS interim superintendant Marty Pollio is calling for two separate investigations into an altercation between students and LMPD officers at Jeffersontown High School.

The fight was caught on camera by several students, and quickly gained traction online when it was released on Wednesday.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ UPDATE: Jtown PD defends officers, shares another look at fight with students

Pollio detailed the forthcoming actions at the Van Hoose Education Center Thursday afternoon, and focused his comments on two things - climate and culture.

"Clearly what we saw on video, and what most of our community saw yesterday, did not indicate a healthy, safe, healthy academic learning climate, which is a major concern for me," Pollio said.

The two separate reviews will aim to compile a full picture of what happened before, during, and after the altercation, according to Pollio.

One will be an independent review of events, specifically concerning JCPS personnel, on whether the incident could have been avoided or handled differently. This review will begin immediately, according to Pollio.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Former Bardstown mayor pleads not guilty at first court appearance

+ Police: Suspect at large after demanding money from gas station

+ Residents appalled at conditions found in Frankfort Ave. apartment building

The second will be a comprehensive safety and climate audit. This review, led by Assistant Superintendent Michelle Dillard, will work to determine if appropriate processes and procedures are in place at Jeffersontown High School. There is no exact start time or deadline for the review, but Pollio said it will start as soon as possible.

Pollio said he has seen the two videos that have surfaced of the incident, but wants to take further steps to ensure the safety of students at the school.

"When I see video that clearly indicates that it's not a supportive, positive environment for our students, I feel it's incumbant on me to take action." Pollio said.

>> More JCPS news on wave3.com

Pollio served as the principal at Jeffersontown High School for eight years, ending in 2015. He reiterated that there are "great students and great staff" at the school, despite Wednesday's incident.

Peace Education and the Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods were on hand at the school Thursday to work with students and staff on conflict resolution and peer mediation.

Pollio said a letter was sent home to parents to further detail the forthcoming actions at the school.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.