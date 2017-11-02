Chamber pushing to get Uber and Lyft in Owensboro

Uber and Lyft launched in Evansville at the beginning of the year, and now Owensboro wants to be on their radar.

At Thursday morning's Rooster Booster breakfast, the Owensboro Chamber reminded guests that there is a major social media push to get both ride-sharing services to the city.

They encouraged everyone to download the apps, like them on Facebook and Twitter, as well as Tweet at them using the phrases "Owensboro is #uber excited" as well as "#lyft up Owensboro."

The chamber will know after Thursday if they got Uber and Lyft's attention and hope to take the next steps to bring them in.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.