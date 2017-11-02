WAVE 3 News Editorial - November 2, 2017: Hometown Heroes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You see the banners throughout Louisville and smile with appreciation.

Muhammad Ali overlooks the Ohio River at the LG&E building, Colonel Harlan Sanders adorns the BP Apartment Building at Third Street and Guthrie, and Judge Louis Brandeis rests on the Chase Bank Building.

Pat Day, the winningest jockey ever at Churchill Downs, looks out onto West Broadway.

Appropriately, actress Jennifer Lawrence shines near the Kentucky Center for the Arts and Denny Crum looks toward the KFC YUM! Center from the Marriott Courtyard across the street.

>> Click for previous WAVE 3 News Editorials

By the end of the year there will be 34 banners that recognize Louisville’s hometown heroes.

Athletes like Mary T. Meagher, Darrell Griffith, Pee Wee Reese, Phil Simms, Paul Hornung, and Will Wolford bring back great memories when we walk or drive past them. Media stalwarts like Diane Sawyer, Bob Edwards, and Milton Metz. Activists Thomas Merton and Alberta Jones will be among the final five honorees before the end of this year.

We applaud all involved in the banner campaign sponsored by the Greater Louisville Pride Foundation.

To visitors and natives alike, it is an impressive group to look up to, giving us all a jolt of inspiration.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.