2 accused of stealing funds from cemetery

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Two people are have been charged after more than $20,000 was stolen from a southern Indiana cemetery.

Ashley Cambron and Ronald Fischer are facing theft, fraud, and deception charges after police say they misused funds belonging to the Eastern Hill Cemetery Association in Jeffersonville.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the misuse of funds by both Fischer and Cambron happened between May of 2016 and December of 2016.

"The investigation revealed that the money had been spent on personal items for the defendants, pay utility bills to buy personal items for themselves and had been used for online investing to benefits the defendants," said Jeremy Mull, the Clark County Prosecutor.

Fischer and Cambron have moved out of the State of Indiana. Mull said arrest warrants have been issued for them.

