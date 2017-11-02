Kentucky guard Baker is out 3 months after left knee surgery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky says freshman guard Jemarl Baker will miss three months after having surgery on his left knee.

The school announced Thursday that Baker underwent the operation last week. He began feeling soreness in the knee during preseason and had surgery after an evaluation. Wildcats coach John Calipari said that the 6-foot-4 guard had surgery before arriving on campus, but it didn't heal as well as hoped.

Baker expects to return for No. 5 Kentucky during Southeastern Conference play and said in a statement that "I'm looking forward to getting my knee back to 100 percent so I can help this team chase our goals."

The Wildcats open the regular season Nov. 10 against Utah Valley.

