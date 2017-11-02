Madisonville Police asking for tips in unsolved 2016 murder

Madisonville Police are asking for your help in a cold murder case. It has been more than one year since 77-year-old Moyar Pleasant was killed in his home.

Police believe Moyar Pleasant was sleeping in his chair when he was shot in the head. It happened on October 23, 2016, minutes after 8 p.m.

Police said Pleasant rented part of the house. The owner was home at the time. She made the 911 call after hearing a noise and finding Pleasant's body. Police said she is cooperating and is not a person of interest.

A witness described a black, foreign car pulling into the driveway. The witness did not catch what that car looked like, just that the tail lights were circular. It is the one piece of information police are holding on to right now.

Police said they also do not believe robbery or theft were motives for the crime.

Allen Pleasant is Moyar's younger brother. He said, "They need all the help they can get. We need all the help we can get."

Allen said the past year has been a nightmare for the whole family.

Pleasant's brother said their family won't stop until they find who did it.

"But no we won't ever give up. He's got children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. We all miss him very much and we just would like to see it come to an end if it's anything possible," Allen told 14 News. "If anybody knows anything; we're just praying and begging that they come forward."

Hopkins County Crime Stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the suspect. You can leave an anonymous tip on their website or call Crime Stoppers at (270) 825-1111.

You can also call the Madisonville Police Department at (270) 821-1720 and ask for Major Jason Lutz.

