Southern Indiana man sentenced to 30 years for child molestation

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - A man convicted of child molestation was sentenced in Clark County Thursday.

Rusty Reesor was found guilty on three counts.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Police said Reesor was babysitting a 9-year-old girl when the molestation happened.

Clark County prosecutor Jeremy Mull said the parent got to know Reesor and felt comfortable leaving her child with him while she was at work.

Reesor was sentenced to 30 years.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.