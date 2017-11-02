UofL's Creque a semifinalist for Lou Groza Award

Louisville’s Blanton Creque Named A Lou Groza Semifinalist

Creque has connected on 11-of-12 field goal attempts this season.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville place kicker Blanton Creque has been named one of the 20 semifinalists for the 2017 Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Award, the Palm Beach County Sports Commission announced on Thursday.

Creque is one of 17 newcomers to the list as only three of the semifinalists have earned the honor in previous years. Auburn senior Daniel Carlson, a finalist for the Groza in both 2015 and 2016, is on the list for the third-straight season. He is joined by Miami senior Michael Badgley (2015) and Syracuse senior Cole Murphy (2014) as the only returning semifinalists.

This season, Creque has made 11-of-12 field goal attempts and is 9-of-9 from 39 yards or less. The native of Shelbyville, Ky., converted his season long of 48 yards against NC State on Oct. 5.

The sophomore is positioned third nationally and leads the Atlantic Coast Conference in field goal percentage, connecting on 91.7 percent of his attempts, while averaging 1.22 field goals per game, which ranks seventh in the ACC.

The former walk-on converted on 14-straight field goal attempts – tied for the second-best streak in school history – before missing his first attempt at Florida State.

For his career, Creque has connected on 27-of-31 attempts and holds the school record for career field goal percentage at 87.1 percent.

Semifinalists will be voted on by a panel of more than 100 FBS head coaches, SIDs, media members, former Groza finalists, and current NFL kickers to select the three finalists. These finalists will be announced on November 21st and honored at the 26th annual Lou Groza Collegiate Placekicker Awards Banquet on December 4th in Palm Beach County. The same panel then selects the winner, who will be announced live on ESPN at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, December 7th.

The Award is named for National Football League Hall of Fame kicker Lou “The Toe” Groza, who played 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns. Groza won four NFL championships with Cleveland and was named NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Although an All-Pro offensive lineman as well, Groza ushered in the notion that there should be a place on an NFL roster for a kicker.

The Lou Groza Award will be presented live as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show in Atlanta, GA on Thursday, December 7. The three finalists will be honored during a celebration in Palm Beach County, culminating with the 26th Annual Lou Groza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award Banquet, presented by the Orange Bowl, on Monday, December 4.