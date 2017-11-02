Child porn suspect arraigned

Shaun Dickson during his arraignment on Nov. 2, 2017. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man facing numerous child porn charges has made his first court appearance.

Shawn Douglas Dickson, 22, of Louisville, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office for allegedly possessing and distributing child pornography.

Dickson was placed into the Home Incarceration Program and ordered to have no contact with minors or a computer.

