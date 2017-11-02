Local completes USAF Special Ops PAST Test

COLUMBIA, KY (WAVE) - Reese Pearson of Columbia, Kentucky completed his Air Force Special Operations physical ability and stamina test, or PAST, today. Applicants are required to pass the PAST test to become a candidate for ground or air combat training in the United States Air Force.

"This is the closest thing...maybe superhero is the wrong word, but to somebody that is a hero really, a real life hero," Pearson said.

According to the US Military website, the PAST test is one of the first hurdles to enter Air Force Special Operations. Test takers must pass a rigorous physical routine of swimming, running and exercise.

With the completion of his PAST, Pearson will now go through another 2-year training process through the Air Force.

