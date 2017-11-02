After another pedestrian death, neighbors share concerns about Ft. Campbell Blvd.

A boulevard known for a long series of pedestrian crashes is the site of yet another death.

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night on Fort Campbell Boulevard. The crash happened on the Kentucky side of the boulevard, but the miles it stretches are a concern to people on both sides of the state line.

"I ride the bus a lot or we walk just for exercise and stuff, and it scares the heck out of me," said April Baxter of Clarksville, sitting at her usual bus stop on Fort Campbell Boulevard.

Baxter's very aware of the past pedestrian crashes and deaths that have happened within miles of her regular spot.

"On top of that, I've got kids too," she said. "I'm so afraid I'm going to get called one day, and someone's going to say your kid's been hit."

Thursday night on the Oak Grove, KY, portion of Fort Campbell Boulevard, a crash happened again.

Kentucky State Police said 57-year-old Gary Green of Florida was crossing an unlit part of Fort Campbell Boulevard when he was hit and killed by a car. KSP said the pedestrian was wearing dark clothes, and the driver did not see him. They said charges will not be filed against the driver.

Just over the past three years, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the Tennessee side of Fort Campbell Boulevard has seen three deaths and 13 injuries.

Baxter said it's an area hard to cross with its seven lanes.

"The sidewalks up and down here are very broken up, and they'll cut off, and you won't have any," she said.

On the Tennessee side of Fort Campbell Boulevard, the Tennessee Department of Transportation has been looking to address that. Grants were awarded last year to place sidewalks in the area in addition to 41 lit bus shelters. That project is in a design phase, and right-of-ways are also being purchased ahead of construction.

A previous TDOT project from three years ago added warning signs, pedestrian signals and crosswalks at several signalized intersections.

"I think they need more lights or have more street signs," Baxter said.

She said changes can't come fast enough, and she wants any chance she can get to warn people of the area she travels every day.

"We need to educate people about this busy road," she said.

