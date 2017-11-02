Duluth Trading Co. opens in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Known for its flannel - and perhaps even better known for their quirky commercials - Duluth Trading Company is now open in Louisville.

On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony officially kicked off the company's opening. Live lumberjack shows outside of the KFC Yum! Center added some authenticity to the occasion.

Duluth Trading Company is one of the first retailers to move into Whiskey Row - it's also one of the first clothing retail stores in downtown Louisville.

"You're able to explain the product. You're able to touch feel, try on the product. Where you don't get that opportunity in a catalog or online. So just that extra hands on approach is a really nice part of it", said Ryan Pasbrig, the store manager.

According to the company website, the Duluth Trading Co. was founded by two brothers in 1989 in Duluth, Ohio. The store carries clothing for men and women and other items designed for customers seeking rugged gear for the great outdoors.

Known for their quirky commercials, the company's earliest TV ads featured a giant angry beaver.

Duluth Trading Company is open Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

