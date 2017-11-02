World Series bats fly from Louisville Slugger factory

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Of course Louisville Slugger created the bats for the 2017 World Series, just as they have for decades. But Thursday, they switched gears.

The factory was busy Thursday morning creating 2017 World Series memorabilia. Louisville Slugger workers got up early, churning out special commemorative bats for Houston Astros fans.

Louisville Slugger has been a part of every World Series since the first in 1903.

"Well this is an exciting day at Louisville Slugger. It's the day after game seven of the World Series. That means there's a champion. Like we've been doing for decades, we're making collectible bats and memorabilia for the fans - world championship bats," Rich Redman, the Louisville Slugger spokesman, said.

Just 2,017 of the sequentially numbered limited-edition bats will be produced to commemorate the 2017 World Series. This year marks the first time the Astros have won the baseball championship.

The bats are full-sized souvenir bats, made of two-color maple wood. A World Series champions logo, World Series trophy logo and series game-by-game breakdown is showcased on each bat.

