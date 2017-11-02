World Series bats fly from Louisville Slugger factory

Of course Louisville Slugger created the bats from the World Series - just as they have for decades. But today, they switched gears.More >>
Of course Louisville Slugger created the bats from the World Series - just as they have for decades. But today, they switched gears.More >>
Known for its flannel - and perhaps even better known for their quirky commercials - Duluth Trading Company is now open in Louisville. On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony officially kicked off the company's opening.More >>
Known for its flannel - and perhaps even better known for their quirky commercials - Duluth Trading Company is now open in Louisville. On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony officially kicked off the company's opening.More >>
They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.More >>
They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.More >>
Reese Pearson of Columbia, Kentucky completed his Air Force Special Operations physical ability and stamina test, or PAST, today.More >>
Reese Pearson of Columbia, Kentucky completed his Air Force Special Operations physical ability and stamina test, or PAST, today.More >>
Shawn Douglas Dickson, 22, of Louisville, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.More >>
Shawn Douglas Dickson, 22, of Louisville, was arrested Nov. 1 by the Kentucky Attorney General's Office.More >>