Earth's ozone hole shrivels to smallest since 1988

By SETH BORENSTEIN
AP Science Writer
WASHINGTON (AP) - The ozone hole over Antarctica shrank to its smallest peak since 1988, NASA said Thursday.
The huge hole in Earth's protective ozone layer reached its maximum this year in September, and this year NASA said it was 7.6 million square miles wide (19.6 million square kilometers). The hole size shrinks after mid-September.
This year's maximum hole is more than twice as big as the United States, but it's 1.3 million square miles less than last year and 3.3 million square miles smaller than 2015.
Paul Newman, chief Earth scientist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, said stormy conditions in the upper atmosphere warmed the air and kept chemicals chlorine and bromine from eating ozone. He said scientists haven't quite figured out why some years are stormier - and have smaller ozone holes - than others.
"It's really small this year. That's a good thing," Newman said.
Newman said this year's drop is mostly natural but is on top of a trend of smaller steady improvements likely from the banning of ozone-eating chemicals in a 1987 international treaty. The ozone hole hit its highest in 2000 at 11.5 million square miles (29.86 million square kilometers).
Ozone is a colorless combination of three oxygen atoms. High in the atmosphere, about 7 to 25 miles (11 to 40 kilometers) above the Earth, ozone shields Earth from ultraviolet rays that cause skin cancer, crop damage and other problems.
Scientists at the United Nation a few years ago determined that without the 1987 treaty by 2030 there would have been an extra 2 million skin cancer cases. They said overall the ozone layer is beginning to recover because of the phase-out of chemicals used in refrigerants and aerosol cans.
___
Follow Seth Borenstein on Twitter at @borenbears . His work can be found here .
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
The attack killed five people from Argentina, one from Belgium and two Americans, authorities said. Twelve people were injured.More >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>