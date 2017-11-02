Energy co-op members can license solar panels for bill credits

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A brand new solar farm spanning 60-acres is up and running, providing an opportunity for people in Kentucky to license a solar panel and get a discount on their utility bill.

Kentucky's Touchstone Energy Cooperatives dedicated Cooperative Solar Farm One on Wednesday. It's in Clark County.

The East Kentucky Power Cooperative (EKPC) will run the solar farm, but members of any of Kentucky's Touchtone Energy Cooperatives have the opportunity to license a solar panel.

One solar panel is $460 for a 25-year license. Members who buy a license will get credit on their monthly power bills, equal to their share of the energy generated by the solar farm.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Residents appalled at conditions found in apartment building

+ Man accused of impersonating officer pulls over the real thing

+ 2 accused of stealing funds from cemetery

In all, the new solar farm has more 32,300 panels. It can produce enough electricity to power about 1,000 homes.

More than a million Kentuckians living in 87 counties are eligible to license one of the panels at the farm. But they must be a member of one of the following energy cooperatives:

Big Sandy RECC, Paintsville, Ky.

Blue Grass Energy, Nicholasville, Ky.

Clark Energy Cooperative, Winchester, Ky.

Cumberland Valley Electric, Gray, Ky.

Farmers RECC, Glasgow, Ky.

Fleming-Mason Energy, Flemingsburg, Ky.

Grayson RECC, Grayson, Ky.

Inter-County Energy Cooperative, Danville, Ky.

Jackson Energy Cooperative, McKee, Ky.

Licking Valley RECC, West Liberty, Ky.

Nolin RECC, Elizabethtown, Ky.

Owen Electric Cooperative, Owenton, Ky.

Salt River Electric, Bardstown, Ky.

Shelby Energy Cooperative, Shelbyville, Ky.

South Kentucky RECC, Somerset Ky.

Taylor County RECC, Campbellsville, Ky.

To learn more or license a solar panel, go to CooperativeSolar.com.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All Rights Reserved.