Police investigating double shooting in Radcliff

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff police are investigating a double shooting. Reports of the shooting came in around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Knox Boulevard.

According to the Radcliff police chief, there are two victims. Both victims are being flown to University of Louisville Hospital.

The motive of the shooting or what led to the incident remains unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-4470.

This story will be updated.

