Police investigating double shooting in Radcliff

Both victims are being flown to Louisville.More >>
Both victims are being flown to Louisville.More >>
A brand new solar farm spanning 60-acres is up and running, providing an opportunity for people in Kentucky to license a solar panel and get a discount on their utility bill.More >>
A brand new solar farm spanning 60-acres is up and running, providing an opportunity for people in Kentucky to license a solar panel and get a discount on their utility bill.More >>
Of course Louisville Slugger created the bats from the World Series - just as they have for decades. But today, they switched gears.More >>
Of course Louisville Slugger created the bats from the World Series - just as they have for decades. But today, they switched gears.More >>
Known for its flannel - and perhaps even better known for their quirky commercials - Duluth Trading Company is now open in Louisville. On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony officially kicked off the company's opening.More >>
Known for its flannel - and perhaps even better known for their quirky commercials - Duluth Trading Company is now open in Louisville. On Thursday, a ribbon cutting ceremony officially kicked off the company's opening.More >>
They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.More >>
They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.More >>