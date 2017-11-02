Radcliff Police searching for suspect in connection to double shooting

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Radcliff police are investigating a double shooting, as they search for the gunman.

Reports of the shooting came in around 8 p.m. Thursday night. Police said the shooting happened on Knox Boulevard.

According to the Radcliff police chief, there are two victims - one man and one woman. One victim was flown to University Hospital in Louisville and the other was rushed to the hospital by ambulance.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says they believe the man was shot three times, and the woman was shot once. But their conditions are not yet known.

Now, police are searching for Timothy Hargroves, 36, of Radcliff. He's believed to be involved in the shooting.

Hargroves is described as African-American, 6 feet tall, with dread-locked hair past his shoulders. Officials said they believe he is still in the area of the shooting.

Police told WAVE 3 News that the shooting is not random, and they believe the victims and shooter know each other.

The motive of the shooting or what led to the incident remains unclear. Anyone with information is asked to call the Radcliff Police Department at 270-351-4470.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.