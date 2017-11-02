Bizarre wreck destroys more than a dozen cars at Radcliff dealer - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Bizarre wreck destroys more than a dozen cars at Radcliff dealership

Police said the crash was not a crime, just a result of bad driving. (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News) Police said the crash was not a crime, just a result of bad driving. (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News)
(Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News) (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – Stephen Montgomery was finishing up dinner when he got a call from Radcliff police.

“‘There's uh been an accident’,” Montgomery said, impersonating the officer. “’It was kind of off Dixie and they kind of hit a lot of cars’. Ok, how many? ‘It's pretty bad’."

More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM
Radcliff Police searching for suspect in connection to double shooting
Residents appalled at conditions found in Frankfort Ave. apartment building
JCPS interim superintendent calls for reviews of fight between Jtown High students, police

"It's been a rough day,” Montgomery said.

Police Chief Jeffery Cross said it's not a crime, just bad driving.

"It's quite unusual,” Cross said. “No suspicion of driving under the influence. Nothing reckless."

"Seven Chevrolet Cruzes, five Chevrolet Malibu’s, two Impalas and a Sonic,” Montgomery said, going over the losses.

The anger and frustration gave way to laughter.

"There's been a lot of comedy about it,” he said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Drivers stared and shouted and even customers asked what happened.

"They said who did you piss off,” Montgomery said. "What's your ex-girlfriend look like."

Insurance will cover the damage.

"In a lot of ways, we're kind of lucky it was just cars that I can replace,” Montgomery said

“I've been doing this 25 years, and I don't think I've worked one like that,” Cross said. “You can never pay too close attention to the road while you're driving."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly