Bizarre wreck destroys more than a dozen cars at Radcliff dealership

Several videos captured at a local high school showing a fight between students and officers are getting a lot of attention Wednesday.More >>
Several videos captured at a local high school showing a fight between students and officers are getting a lot of attention Wednesday.More >>
Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says they believe the man was shot three times, and the woman was shot once.More >>
Radcliff Police Chief Jeff Cross says they believe the man was shot three times, and the woman was shot once.More >>
Pollio detailed the forthcoming actions at the Van Hoose Education Center Thursday afternoon, and focused his comments on two things - climate and culture.More >>
Pollio detailed the forthcoming actions at the Van Hoose Education Center Thursday afternoon, and focused his comments on two things - climate and culture.More >>
Nearly 300 workers will soon be in limbo. 24 hours after the announcement, the move is on to get those workers into new positions.More >>
Nearly 300 workers will soon be in limbo. 24 hours after the announcement, the move is on to get those workers into new positions.More >>
They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.More >>
They told WAVE 3 News that they believe one of the spaces on Frankfort Avenue has been taken over by squatters.More >>