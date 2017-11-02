Bizarre wreck destroys more than a dozen cars at Radcliff dealership

Police said the crash was not a crime, just a result of bad driving. (Source: William Joy, WAVE 3 News)

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) – Stephen Montgomery was finishing up dinner when he got a call from Radcliff police.

“‘There's uh been an accident’,” Montgomery said, impersonating the officer. “’It was kind of off Dixie and they kind of hit a lot of cars’. Ok, how many? ‘It's pretty bad’."

More than a dozen cars were destroyed in a wreck where police said a driver hit a curb trying to pass someone, and then bounced up onto cars lining the side of the road at the Big M Chevy dealership.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Radcliff Police searching for suspect in connection to double shooting

+ Residents appalled at conditions found in Frankfort Ave. apartment building

+ JCPS interim superintendent calls for reviews of fight between Jtown High students, police

"It's been a rough day,” Montgomery said.

Police Chief Jeffery Cross said it's not a crime, just bad driving.

"It's quite unusual,” Cross said. “No suspicion of driving under the influence. Nothing reckless."

"Seven Chevrolet Cruzes, five Chevrolet Malibu’s, two Impalas and a Sonic,” Montgomery said, going over the losses.

The anger and frustration gave way to laughter.

"There's been a lot of comedy about it,” he said.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Drivers stared and shouted and even customers asked what happened.

"They said who did you piss off,” Montgomery said. "What's your ex-girlfriend look like."

Insurance will cover the damage.

"In a lot of ways, we're kind of lucky it was just cars that I can replace,” Montgomery said

“I've been doing this 25 years, and I don't think I've worked one like that,” Cross said. “You can never pay too close attention to the road while you're driving."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.