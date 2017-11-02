Daviess County Judge swore in 12 CASA volunteers; Western Kentucky in dire need for more

We are hearing again of the rising rate of children being abused and neglected.

This trend puts serious pressure on CASA, the Court Appointed Special Advocates who represent abused or neglected children in family court.

Research shows more than 600,000 children each year in the U.S. are taken away from their homes due to abuse or neglect.

For several western Kentucky counties, there are about 100 children on a waiting list to be paired with a CASA volunteer not counting the 100 children the Ohio Valley organization is serving right now.

"We're seeing more and more abuse and neglect in the community, more reports," said Rosemary Conder, Executive Director of CASA of Ohio Valley, Inc. "We have children coming into the system every day. So we need volunteers so badly."

Officials with CASA of Ohio Valley say there are not enough CASA volunteers to represent all of the children in foster care. Judge Julia Gordon in Owensboro swore in a dozen CASA volunteers in her courtroom on Thursday.

It was the largest training class Daviess County has had to date. The group had to complete 30 hours of pre-training, pass a background check, and sit in on family court proceedings before they made the final commitment.

Volunteers stay with each case until it's closed, and they work to make sure a child is placed in a safe, permanent home.

For many abused children, CASA volunteers will be the one constant adult presence in their lives.

You can sign up on CASA's website or call their office at 812-897-8621 to learn how you can become a volunteer.

