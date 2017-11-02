Five Questions on the Walk4Hearing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Think for a moment what it would be like if you couldn't hear.

How would your life be different? Would you be able to socialize with friends as easily? Be comfortable in busy settings?

I am familiar with life with hearing loss because my son Colt wears hearing aids.

We learned he was hard of hearing when he was one-year-old and that's when he got his hearing aids. Colt suffered a cardiac arrest as a newborn, and that likely caused his hearing loss.

Every day, my husband and I are grateful for the technology that exists so that Colt doesn't have to miss out on conversations with his twin brother and friends.

At 8-years-old now, Colt loves his hearing aids and the fact that he got to pick the color - purple.

Since 2006, the Walk4Hearing has taken place in cities around the country to raise public awareness about hearing loss and help eradicate the stigma associated with it. More than 79,000 walkers have raised over $12 million to support the 48 million people with hearing loss in the United States.

This Saturday, Nov. 4, a Walk4Hearing will take place in Louisville for the first time.

It will be held at Beckley Creek Park, which should be beautiful this time of year.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 10 a.m.

Carla Trivedi is chairing this year's walk and has set a goal of raising $35,000 for the first walk. They are 98% there.

She hopes this will become an annual event.

Here are my five questions with Carla Trivedi on the Walk4Hearing:

1) How did you become involved in the Walk 4 Hearing?

I had attended several Walk4Hearing events in Ohio and Washington, D.C. with friends and family to support the Hearing Loss Association of America. So, when Dr. Katie Austin emailed one day almost two years ago asking, "Why don't we have a Walk4Hearing in Louisville?," I had to start asking that same question. Then I took the request to the National Walk4Hearing Director, Ronnie Adler, to see if a walk in Louisville could be feasible. The Walk4Hearing is designed to share funds raised for national and local programs. We have so many excellent service providers, so many families striving to make life easier for their children, and so many agencies supporting all of us. It is a synergy that is just so powerful to open the world of communication for individuals with hearing loss. The Walk4Hearing is fun, uplifting, and a celebration that those with hearing loss are not alone.

2) How did you lose your hearing?

I have the most common type of hearing loss, which is a high frequency sensorineural loss since childhood. I remember hearing a high pitched ringing (tinnitus) and wondering if anyone else could hear it when I was in elementary school. As an adult the hearing loss became more noticeable 'til I had trouble understanding speech on the phone, or in noisy places. The loss was progressive.

3) How has hearing loss had an impact on your life and how do you work around it?

Hearing loss can shake the very core of personal confidence and emotional well-being when understanding speech becomes progressively more difficult. We tend to withdraw from embarrassing moments or crowds that make hearing so hard. I was fortunate to find support while teaching in Northern Kentucky through Vocational Rehab for the technology I would need in the classroom and at the University for post-graduate studies. Hearing aids and assistive listening devices were the key for me to stay involved and working. My children learned to become very clear speakers, to wait 'til Mom was looking at them, and to be patient. Technology and communication strategies were my best friends. I qualified for a cochlear implant in 2006 and regained sound that I hadn't heard in a very long time... a tick of the clock across the room, the wind in trees, my granddaughter's whisper. It has been a journey that was aided by HLAA (Hearing Loss Association of America) with the information, education, support and advocacy I needed to find solutions for difficult situations. I learned that there are so many of us with the same issues.

4) What's your hope for the walk?

I hope the walk will raise community awareness about hearing loss as a major healthcare concern. On average, one in every seven of us has some level of hearing loss. One in five American teens experience some degree of hearing loss due to loud noise that is preventable. Even a mild hearing loss can cause a child to miss as much as 50% of what is said in the classroom. 48 million Americans have hearing loss, and 80% of those who could benefit from hearing aids do not wear them. Hearing issues are the most common service-related disabilities for American veterans. And awareness will hopefully reduce the stigma and shame attached to hearing loss so that eventually hearing aids are considered as "cool and stylish" as a new pair of glasses. That eventually we accept assistive listening devices as common practice, that we equip all public facilities with hearing assistive technologies. And, most importantly that our children with hearing loss develop rewarding lives with fewer barriers.

5) How many Walks4Hearing are there around the country?

There are 20 walks across the nation that fuel the powerhouse that is the Hearing Loss Association of America, the nation's foremost membership and advocacy organization for people with hearing loss. The founder, Rocky Stone, was working for the CIA when he began to lose his hearing and question how to best cope with hearing loss. The clear message that was developed has changed the lives of thousands of people - "Hearing loss is a daily challenge you can overcome. You do not have to hide your hearing loss. You do not have to face hearing loss alone."

