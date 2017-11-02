2 facing charges after car search in Graves Co., KY

Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky say two men are facing charges after a deputy searched a car in a store's parking lot.

According to the sheriff's office, it happened on Nov. 2 around 3 p.m. at the Dollar General Store parking lot in Wingo, Kentucky.

A deputy saw several illegal items in the car while talking to two men.

Authorities say a search of the vehicle showed marijuana, open alcoholic beverage containers, a handgun and several methamphetamine precursors.

Jere G. Harrison, 23, of Kenton, Tennessee was charged with DUI, operating on a suspended license and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was taken to the Graves County Jail.

A passenger, Brandon Yeager, 20, of Union City, Tennessee was cited for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. He was released.

The sheriff’s office says further charges are pending as Harrison told the deputy that the handgun that was recovered was probably stolen.

Authorities say they don’t know right now if the handgun is stolen as of yet.

