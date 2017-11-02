Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press



GIRLS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 68, Hamilton 19

Argos 47, Caston 32

Avon 61, Martinsville 46

Bloomington North 68, Decatur Central 52

Boone Grove 54, Gary 21st Century 20

Carmel 103, Lawrence Central 30

Center Grove 43, Fishers 30

Clinton Central 58, Frontier 49

Culver Academy 47, Culver 30

Delta 62, Muncie Central 17

Forest Park 45, Tell City 22

Franklin 55, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52

Frankton 59, Tri-Central 46

Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, New Haven 14

Garrett 51, Woodlan 33

Greenwood 51, Greenfield 45

Indpls N. Central 72, Franklin Central 36

Indpls Pike 69, Bloomington South 37

Kankakee Valley 82, N. Newton 27

Knox 60, Hebron 39

LaVille 52, Jimtown 24

Lawrence North 53, Noblesville 41

Mishawaka Marian 47, Wawasee 36

Monrovia 56, Indpls Park Tudor 52

N. Judson 40, Rochester 35

New Palestine 52, Connersville 48

NorthWood 58, S. Bend Riley 36

Penn 40, LaPorte 25

Plymouth 42, New Prairie 20

Rensselaer 61, W. Central 20

Rossville 67, Faith Christian 11

Shakamak 34, W. Vigo 24

Shenandoah 50, Elwood 20

Silver Creek 53, New Washington 43

Southern Wells 55, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 22

Tippecanoe Valley 46, Bremen 33

Traders Point Christian 59, Christel House Academy 13

Triton Central 81, Speedway 31

University 75, Eminence 9

Valparaiso 80, Hobart 22

W. Lafayette 43, Carroll (Flora) 24

Wes-Del 54, Anderson Prep Academy 25

Westview 49, E. Noble 37

Whiting 36, Kouts 34

Zionsville 88, Danville 52

Henryville Tip-Off Tournament Pool Play Pool A

Clarksville 59, Indpls Manual 40

W. Washington 69, Madison Shawe 31

Pool B

Austin 48, Crothersville 40

Henryville 52, Southwestern (Hanover) 38

