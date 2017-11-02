Thursday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 68, Hamilton 19
Argos 47, Caston 32
Avon 61, Martinsville 46
Bloomington North 68, Decatur Central 52
Boone Grove 54, Gary 21st Century 20
Carmel 103, Lawrence Central 30
Center Grove 43, Fishers 30
Clinton Central 58, Frontier 49
Culver Academy 47, Culver 30
Delta 62, Muncie Central 17
Forest Park 45, Tell City 22
Franklin 55, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 52
Frankton 59, Tri-Central 46
Ft. Wayne Concordia 54, New Haven 14
Garrett 51, Woodlan 33
Greenwood 51, Greenfield 45
Indpls N. Central 72, Franklin Central 36
Indpls Pike 69, Bloomington South 37
Kankakee Valley 82, N. Newton 27
Knox 60, Hebron 39
LaVille 52, Jimtown 24
Lawrence North 53, Noblesville 41
Mishawaka Marian 47, Wawasee 36
Monrovia 56, Indpls Park Tudor 52
N. Judson 40, Rochester 35
New Palestine 52, Connersville 48
NorthWood 58, S. Bend Riley 36
Penn 40, LaPorte 25
Plymouth 42, New Prairie 20
Rensselaer 61, W. Central 20
Rossville 67, Faith Christian 11
Shakamak 34, W. Vigo 24
Shenandoah 50, Elwood 20
Silver Creek 53, New Washington 43
Southern Wells 55, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 22
Tippecanoe Valley 46, Bremen 33
Traders Point Christian 59, Christel House Academy 13
Triton Central 81, Speedway 31
University 75, Eminence 9
Valparaiso 80, Hobart 22
W. Lafayette 43, Carroll (Flora) 24
Wes-Del 54, Anderson Prep Academy 25
Westview 49, E. Noble 37
Whiting 36, Kouts 34
Zionsville 88, Danville 52
|Henryville Tip-Off Tournament
|Pool Play
|Pool A
Clarksville 59, Indpls Manual 40
W. Washington 69, Madison Shawe 31
|Pool B
Austin 48, Crothersville 40
Henryville 52, Southwestern (Hanover) 38
