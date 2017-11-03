Female lawmakers allege harassment by colleagues in House

Ivanka Trump says at a Tokyo conference on women's advancement that harassment of women in the workplace cannot be tolerated and workplaces need to make further efforts to respect women's values.More >>
House of Cards workers described Kevin Spacey's behavior as "predatory,” saying it included nonconsensual touching, and crude comments and targeted production staffers who were typically young and male.More >>
A woman who advocates for the rights of rape victims said she was harassed by an Illinois senator, who even killed her bill when he thought she had a boyfriend.More >>
The national security adviser said Trump would address North Korea's human rights record during his trip to Asia.More >>
The feed was down for 11 minutes Thursday night.More >>
CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday profits will take a hit because of the move.More >>
Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google acknowledged that their platforms were used by Russia to try and create division over issues such as immigration, gun control and politics.More >>
One current and three former female members of Congress say they have been sexually harassed or subjected to hostile sexual comments by their male colleagues while serving in the House.More >>
The Trump administration says it was misled by attorneys for an immigrant teen in federal custody who had sought and obtained an abortion following a lawsuit.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
