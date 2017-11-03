Pistorius case returns as prosecutors seek longer sentence

By GERALD IMRAY
Associated Press
SOMERSET WEST, South Africa (AP) - The Oscar Pistorius case was back in court Friday, with prosecutors seeking a longer prison sentence for the double-amputee athlete after he was found guilty of murder for shooting his girlfriend.
Prosecutors are asking South Africa's Supreme Court of Appeal to give them permission to challenge Pistorius' six-year sentence, calling it "shockingly" lenient.
The prosecution wants Pistorius to be sentenced to at least 15 years for killing Reeva Steenkamp, the prescribed minimum sentence for murders that are not premeditated. There is no death penalty in South Africa.
Pistorius, 30, did not attend the hearing as he serves his sentence in a prison near the capital, Pretoria. He has served just over a year. Steenkamp's mother, June Steenkamp, was at the courthouse. Steenkamp's lawyer, Tania Koen, said the family supported the prosecution's appeal.
This is the second time prosecutors have gone to the Supreme Court in the central city of Bloemfontein to challenge a decision by trial judge Thokozile Masipa.
In 2015, they successfully appealed against her judgment that Pistorius was not guilty of murder. The court overturned Masipa's verdict of culpable homicide - or manslaughter - and convicted Pistorius of murder.
Masipa then sentenced Pistorius to six years in prison for murder, a term just one year longer than her original sentence for manslaughter.
Judges can deviate from prescribed minimum sentences if there are compelling circumstances. The prosecution says there were no compelling reasons for Masipa to give Pistorius a lighter sentence.
"What we are saying is the court exercised its discretion inappropriately," prosecutor Andrea Johnson said in Friday's hearing in front of a panel of five judges. Johnson called the six-year sentence "unjust."
Johnson also said Pistorius had not shown "genuine remorse" for shooting Steenkamp multiple times through a closed toilet door in the pre-dawn hours of Valentine's Day 2013. Pistorius claimed he thought Steenkamp was a dangerous intruder.
Prosecutors were asking the Supreme Court for permission to appeal against Pistorius' sentence after Masipa denied them permission.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four New Jersey police officers are facing criminal charges over a car chase that ended with officers kicking and dragging a burning bystander.More >>
Four New Jersey police officers are facing criminal charges over a car chase that ended with officers kicking and dragging a burning bystander.More >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
Lawmakers have released a trove of Facebook ads linked to a Russian effort to disrupt the American political process and shape public opinion on divisive social issuesMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
President Donald Trump is pressing for tougher immigration measures after the New York City truck attack that killed eightMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
Former first lady Michelle Obama discusses Twitter, values at inaugural youth leadership summit convened by the Obama FoundationMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade CenterMore >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>
Chris Taylor hit a tying double off Justin Verlander during a two-run rally in the sixth inning and Corey Seager had a go-ahead sacrifice fly to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Houston Astros 3-1, forcing a dramatic World Series to Game 7More >>