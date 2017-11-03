Kentucky Kingdom adding new rides, movies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is adding some new rides for next season.



Guests will notice a new thrill ride called Scream Xtreme and a new family ride called Rock 'n' Roller.



The park is also adding two new films for the 5D Cinema, including one starring The Rock.



Work is also being done on the wooden rollercoaster Thunder Run to provide a smoother ride.



This summer Kentucky Kingdom saw an average of 9,000 visitors each day.

