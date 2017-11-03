Kentucky Kingdom adding new rides, movies - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Kentucky Kingdom adding new rides, movies

By Sarah Jackson, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Guests will notice a new thrill ride called Scream Xtreme (Source: Kentucky Kingdom) Guests will notice a new thrill ride called Scream Xtreme (Source: Kentucky Kingdom)
The new family ride called Rock 'n' Roller. (Source: Kentucky Kingdom) The new family ride called Rock 'n' Roller. (Source: Kentucky Kingdom)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Kingdom is adding some new rides for next season.

Guests will notice a new thrill ride called Scream Xtreme and a new family ride called Rock 'n' Roller.

The park is also adding two new films for the 5D Cinema, including one starring The Rock.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Work is also being done on the wooden rollercoaster Thunder Run to provide a smoother ride.

This summer Kentucky Kingdom saw an average of 9,000 visitors each day.

For more information about Kentucky Kingdom, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly