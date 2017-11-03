Louisville makes Travel & Leisure's list of America's 20 Favorite Cities

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville has made Travel & Leisure's list of America's 20 Favorite Cities.



Hailed for friendly locals and strong bourbon scene, Louisville came in at Number 13 beating out cities like Washington DC and Portland, Oregon.

Several factors went into the rankings from things to do, to food and drink.



Norfolk, Virginia claimed the top spot. To see the full list, click below.

