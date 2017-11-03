'Ring of Fire' is coming to Newport Aquarium

The Newport Aquarium will soon feature a new exhibit.

Plans for "Ring of Fire" were announced Friday morning.

"Where volcanoes rumble, where deep ocean trenches blast," said Executive Director Eric Rose. "Where animals thrive very well."

A video about the exhibit showed the Giant Pacific Octopus, Moon Jellyfish and Japanese Spider Crab.

"Complete with unique lights, rumbling sounds, show effects," said Rose.

Guests will be able to check out the "Octopus Den," a cave-like space where they can learn all about the Ring of Fire.

The aquarium says the exhibit will feature animals that are "most requested" by guests.

It's slated to open in spring of 2018.

They're also developing a jellyfish nursery, where the aquarium will breed and develop its own jellyfish for the first time.

