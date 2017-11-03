TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down I-265 at Shelbyville Road

The crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. according to MetroSafe. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Friday morning crash involving a tractor-trailer and a car has shut down a portion of I-265.

MetroSafe advises drivers to avoid the Snyder due to a crash on Northbound I-265 at Shelbyville Road.

Police are forcing cars off I-265 at Shelbyville Road and drivers are not allowed to get back on the interstate till Lagrange Road.

The crash occurred at 8:44 a.m. according to MetroSafe. LMPD stopped traffic in both directions as crews worked to remove the person from the car.

The roadway is expected to be closed for an hour.

