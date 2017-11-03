Federal appeals court: Cowboys' Elliott can play Sunday

By LARRY NEUMEISTER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can play in Sunday's home game against Kansas City while a federal appeals court considers a challenge to his six-game suspension.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York City issued a one-page order Friday temporarily blocking a lower-court ruling that cleared the way this week for Elliott to begin serving the disciplinary penalty.
Circuit Judge Susan Carney granted a request from the NFL Players Association for Elliott to be allowed to play Sunday. In the meantime, a three-judge panel will decide whether the appeal will be handled in expedited fashion and whether Elliott will continue to be allowed to play before the appeal is decided.
The suspension was imposed in August after the NFL investigated several alleged physical confrontations in the summer of 2016 with Elliott's girlfriend at the time.
The NFL submitted papers to the 2nd Circuit on Thursday, arguing that the appeals court should not block the suspension any longer because the union has no chance of winning its appeal.
It said "swift discipline" should not be manipulated by players and teams seeking to strategically time court challenges so that suspensions are served when they play weaker opponents or when an injury would already require a player to remain off the field.
Lawyers on both sides did not immediately return messages seeking comment Friday.
U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla ruled Monday that the 22-year-old player must begin the suspension.
Lawyers for the players' union said Failla was the first judge ever to have "concluded that professional athletes with short career spans do not face irreparable harm" when suspensions are enforced before appeals options have been exhausted.
The NFL said about 100 players have been suspended for approximately 500 games over the past season and a half.
The Cowboys (4-3) are in second place in the NFC East. They face a Chiefs team that is 6-2 and leads the AFC West.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Four New Jersey police officers are facing criminal charges over a car chase that ended with officers kicking and dragging a burning bystander.More >>
Four New Jersey police officers are facing criminal charges over a car chase that ended with officers kicking and dragging a burning bystander.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
A military judge began deliberating Thursday after hearing closing arguments by defense attorneys, who asked for no prison time, and prosecutors who are seeking 14 years behind bars.More >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>