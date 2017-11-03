Hundreds of iPhone Xs stolen from UPS truck

When the driver made another delivery, thieves took the iPhones. (Source: KPIX via CNN)

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX/CNN) - Police in San Francisco are looking for hundreds of new iPhone Xs after they were stolen off a UPS truck.

Police say at least 300 of the new phones were stolen Thursday ahead of Friday's release date. At a minimum, the phones retail for $999 each.

Police are looking for suspects who drove away in a white van.

Capt. Rick Yick said the theft appeared to be targeted.

"It appears the suspects knew what they were looking for," Yick said. "A witness observed thee unidentified suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts exit a white Dodge van. Given the dollar value in the incident, it appears that it was planned."

The phones were supposed to be delivered to the Apple Store at Stonestown Galleria. When the driver of the UPS truck went inside Macy's to make a different delivery, the thieves broke in and took all the iPhones in the truck.

There is some upside, however. The iPhone comes with IMEI serial numbers, so Apple can track them down if people report suspicious sales.

Police say it's best not to buy iPhones and other expensive items from third-party sellers.

"If you're going to purchase stuff, always recommend people go to an actual store to purchase it," officer Grace Gatapandan said.

