Woman arrested 2 months after armed carjacking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville woman is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

Jarmainesha Sharmeice Manning and an unnamed co-defendant are accused in the Aug. 30 crime.

According to Manning's arrest slip, she and her accomplice, both armed with guns, forced a car to stop and demanded the two victims, a minor boy and his mother, get out of the car.

This all happened near the intersection of Starks Drive and Unseld Boulevard.

The two suspects also stole the boy's phone, class ring and at least $500 cash, the report said.

The co-defendant drove off in the victims' car, a 2002 Hyundai Santa Fe valued at $6,000.

Manning is charged with robbery. It's not clear if her co-defendant has been arrested.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.