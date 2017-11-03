Greenville teen facing terroristic threatening charge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Greenville teen facing terroristic threatening charge

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) -

A 16-year-old is facing a terroristic threatening after police say he made a threat at school.

Greenville Police say a threatening note was found at school Thursday.

As a precaution, the school was evacuated while officials investigated.

Police say the teen is now in a juvenile facility in Bowling Green. 

