Missing Bacon recovered in Paducah

Yes, you read that headline correctly.

But, it's not exactly the kind of missing bacon you're probably thinking about.

The Paducah Police Department took a missing pig report for Mr. Bacon Friday morning.

According to investigators, Bacon escaped from his home.

He was located by Officer Winebarger without any trouble.

We're told Bacon is in good health and was actually wagging his tail when he was apprehended.

