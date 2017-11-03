Jury recommends 50 years in Daviess Co. sex abuse case

An Owensboro man could spend 50 years in prison on sex abuse charges.

Angel Torres III, 35, is in the Daviess County jail.

Officials tell us he assaulted a young girl on more than one occasion.

The say the accusations are so disturbing, the jury has recommended a sentence of 50 years.

Officials say he was found guilty after a three day trial, which included testimony from the victim.

We're told it's possible Torres won't be eligible for parole for 20 years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

