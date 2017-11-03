Jury recommends 50 years in Daviess Co. sex abuse case

The Portland neighborhood in Louisville hosted a demonstration on tiny home assembly Friday and Saturday. The event, which was free to the public, was hosted by Mighty Small Homes, a company based in Louisville.More >>
The Portland neighborhood in Louisville hosted a demonstration on tiny home assembly Friday and Saturday. The event, which was free to the public, was hosted by Mighty Small Homes, a company based in Louisville.More >>
The alleged shooter's next hearing will be on November 13.More >>
The alleged shooter's next hearing will be on November 13.More >>
I can't remember a runner that's improved from three to four as Gun Runner has improved, and I'm picking him to beat Arrogate in the Classic.More >>
I can't remember a runner that's improved from three to four as Gun Runner has improved, and I'm picking him to beat Arrogate in the Classic.More >>
Monarch has been charged with two counts of rape.More >>
Monarch has been charged with two counts of rape.More >>
The gunman, who was on the run for about three hours, was caught not far from the scene around 11 p.m.More >>
The gunman, who was on the run for about three hours, was caught not far from the scene around 11 p.m.More >>