Texas Roadhouse opens on Shelbyville Road

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Texas Roadhouse officially made the move across St. Matthews.

The Louisville-based restaurant opened its new location, across from Mall St. Matthews, on Thursday night.

The Shelbyville Road location replaced the former Texas Roadhouse on Dutchmans Parkway.

Texas Roadhouse managing partner Jeff White said, “We were 20 years in our old location, so this is a brand new shiny new toy for us and we're ready to take it for a test drive today.”



Employees from the Dutchmans Parkway location were moved to the new restaurant. Since the Shelbyville Road location is bigger the company added 60 additional employees and are still looking to fill all of those positions.

