Legendary Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum signing UofL artwork this weekend

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A chance to meet Legendary Hall of Fame Coach Denny Crum and support his scholarship fund is opening up Saturday.

Hex Head Art, of Louisville, is partnering with A Taste of Kentucky to sell its wood and steel 3-D industrial art, with a distinctive vintage look.

Crum will be at A Taste of Kentucky, Shelbyville Road Plaza, from one to three p.m. Saturday, November 4.

There are three special pieces created for this event, ranging from $119 to $299.

Proceeds benefit the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund which provides scholarships to local high school students in the Greater Louisville and Southern Indiana areas to attend a local university of their choice.

The autographed art can be pre-ordered online at ATasteofKentucky.com or by calling 1-800-444-0552. If pre-ordered, attendance at the event is not necessary and art can be picked up at a later date. UPS shipping is available as well.

For more information on the Denny Crum Scholarship Fund, click here.

