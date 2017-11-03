New hotel opens in NuLu

The five-story hotel features 100 rooms, an indoor saline pool and an outdoor patio area with grills. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – An official grand opening ceremony was held Thursday for the new Hilton Home 2 Suites.



The five-story hotel features 100 rooms, an indoor saline pool and an outdoor patio area with grills.

The building is located on South Hancock Street within walking distance to several restaurants and bars, Louisville Slugger Field and Angel's Envy Distillery.

Home 2 Suites general manager Penny Lenz said, “The NuLu district is up and coming so we have a lot of new businesses, different venues that are coming into the area. So it’s a perfect place for a hotel to be.”

Each room includes a living area with a sofa bed, a full kitchen and free WiFi. Pets under 50 pounds are also welcome at the hotel.

