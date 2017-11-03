BMW recalls 1.4 million vehicles over fire risk

Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3. (Source: CNN)

(WSPA/CNN) - BMW is recalling 1.4 million vehicles in North America because the vehicles may catch fire.

Two recalls filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration affect versions of the 3 series, 5 series, X5, X3 and Z3.

The first recall includes upwards of 740,000 vehicles.

It covers a part of the engine that can short circuit and melt, increasing the chances of a fire, even if the vehicle isn't in use.

BMW said it doesn't know of any accidents or injuries related to the issue.

The second recall, for roughly 673,000 vehicles, covers an overheating risk due to faulty wiring in the heating and air conditioning system.

The flaw could cause electrical connectors to melt, increasing the fire risk even when the vehicle is unattended.

There were three injury reports related to the wiring issue.

Dealers will replace necessary parts starting Dec. 18.

To find out if your vehicle is covered, go to the NHTSA website.

Copyright 2017 WSPA via CNN. All rights reserved.