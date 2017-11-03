Mike Hartnett: Gun Runner top contender to beat Arrogate in Breeders' Cup

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Breeders' Cup Classic is the race of the year for Horse of the Year.

The two superstars, Arrogate and Gun Runner are set to square off in this mile and a quarter test at Del Mar. Each of these superb runners has put together sparking, dazzling 2017 campaigns. To come away with the coveted Horse of the Year award the plan for each is simple: Just finish in front of the other horse.

Arrogate dominated the first half of the year, while Gun Runner dominated the second half. Heading into the Classic, Gun Runner has more momentum, while Arrogate hopes to find the winning form that saw the colt reel off four other-worldly performances dating back to last year.

In late March, Arrogate put together the most brilliant effort of 2017 as he took the Dubai World Cup. He stumbled at the break, had to d rop back into last place and appeared hopelessly beaten. Then, he displayed the heart of a champion, roaring down the lane to defeat Gun Runner by a half length. After this victory, Aros was proclaimed by many as the next Secretariat.

But a chink in the colt's armor surfaced this summer at Del Mar, where he lost back-to-back races. Arrogate finished a head-scratching fourth in the San Diego, and then at least rebounded to run a solid second in the Pacific Classic. His rider, Mike Smith said after both losses that the colt didn't seem to grab a hold of the Del Mar surface, and couldn't find his best stride.

Hey, you can't win 'em all, and Arrogate has the talent to make a third trip around Del Mar the charm. On the other hand, Gun Runner comes into the Classic with a full head of steam. After his runner-up effort in Dubai, Gun Runner really revved it up, recording three straight Grade One victories: The Foster, Whitney, and Woodward Stakes. In each of these races, the colt toyed with his opposition. These were displays of speed and power as Gun Runner made a statement regarding Arrogate. Maybe Gun Runner had equaled or surpassed that colt's prior dominance of the sport.

At age three, Gun Runner was good, as he ran third in the Kentucky Derby and later won the Clark Handicap. I can't remember a runner that's improved from three to four as Gun Runner has improved, and I'm picking him to beat Arrogate in the Classic.

You can see it Saturday at 8:00 p.m. on WAVE 3 News and NBC Sports.

