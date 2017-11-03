Coworkers remember shooting victim as an essential part of work family

RADCLIFF, KY (WAVE) - Employees of an Elizabethtown business are fondly remembering their coworker after he was shot and killed Thursday night.

Timothy Hargroves Jr. faces murder charges after police said he shot two people Thursday on Knox Boulevard in Radcliff.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Radcliff Police: Suspect accused of deadly double shooting in custody

Hargroves' arrest report said Hargroves shot Millareisha Dixon, the mother of his child, once in the chest; Dixon is recovering at University Hospital. Bernard Williams was shot six times in the chest and died Thursday night, police said.

Employees at Mark’s Feed Store in Elizabethtown said Williams was a joyful employee whose spirit is irreplaceable.

Timothy Hargroves Jr. was in court Friday morning. On Thursday, Dixon identified Hargroves as the shooter, police said. He was on the run for about three hours, was caught not far from the scene around 11 p.m.



During his arraignment, the judge noted that Hargroves has over a dozen charges pending, including DUIs, wanton endangerment, and possession. A not guilty plea was entered and Hargrove’s bond is set at $1 million cash. His next hearing will be on November 13.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.