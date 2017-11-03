Bullitt East High School student charged with 2 counts of rape

MOUNT WASHINGTON, KY (WAVE) – A Bullitt East High School senior faces multiple rape charges.

Kenneth Wayne Monarch, 18, was arrested at Bullitt East High School on Thursday morning.

The alleged assaults did not take place at the high school, Bullitt County deputies said.

According to Monarch's arrest report, during the first incident on Oct. 9 at a residence, the victim told investigators that Monarch forcibly removed her shorts and raped her. The report also said that Monarch held the victim's legs down during the incident, but eventually, she was able to get a leg free and get away.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Woman arrested 2 months after armed carjacking

+ Hundreds of iPhone Xs stolen from UPS truck

+ Bigger, badder guns collected off the streets of Louisville

Investigators said the second incident occurred on Wednesday in the driveway of a home. According to the arrest report, that alleged victim said Monarch forcibly removed her sweatpants and underwear then raped her. Deputies said the victim told them that she told Monarch "no" multiple times.

Detectives said Monarch communicated with the alleged victims via cellphone after both incidents, adding that they seized his iPhone as evidence.

Monarch has been charged with two counts of rape.

Bullitt County Public Schools Superintendent Keith Davis released the following statement about the investigation: "Our only comment is that school leaders have cooperated with the authorities on this matter and to emphasize that none of these alleged crimes occurred on school property or during the school day."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.