Big support for tiny homes in Portland

The Portland neighborhood hosted a demonstration on tiny home assembly Friday and Saturday.

The event, which was free to the public, was hosted by Mighty Small Homes, a company based in Louisville. The homes range in size from 256 square feet to 1,200 square feet.

The small and tiny house movement has grown due to the shortage of quality affordable housing. Home owners choose a home model and purchase a kit, then assemble the homes themselves.

According to Mighty Small Homes, small homes are are more energy efficient and environmentally friendly compared to the standard single family home.

Mighty Small Homes reports that small home owners experience savings of up to 40 percent on their utility bills. The building process means a 30% reduction of job-site waste compared to traditional "stick-built" homes.

The Portland neighborhood is Louisville's incubator for the tiny home movement.

The build continues on Saturday.

