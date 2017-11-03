Tree dedication marks 100 years of Camp Zachary Taylor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A dedication ceremony was held Friday to mark the 100-year anniversary of Camp Zachary Taylor during World War I.

A tree was planted there today to commemorate the history of the Naturalization Tree that once stood there.

The Naturalization Tree Monument is a reminder of the history of naturalizing foreign born citizens after enlisting in the US Armed Forces. The practice began during the American Civil War.

According to the United States World War I Centennial Commission, the Naturalization Tree was a sprawling North American ash tree that once stood along Lee Avenue.

It stood for decades after World War I until it was struck by lightning and burned down.

The Camp Zachary Taylor Historical Society monument was put in its place in 1921 by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

