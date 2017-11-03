Rollover crash shuts down Taylor Boulevard - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

breaking

Rollover crash shuts down Taylor Boulevard

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer/Meteorologist
Connect
The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 Friday afternoon. (Source: PHOTOS for U, LLC/Jason Ray Bishop) The crash was reported shortly after 2:30 Friday afternoon. (Source: PHOTOS for U, LLC/Jason Ray Bishop)
The condition of the victims are unknown. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News) The condition of the victims are unknown. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) -  Louisville Metro Police reported to the scene of a rollover crash Friday afternoon which caused LMPD to shut down Taylor Boulevard. 

According to MetroSafe, the crash involving two vehicles was reported at 2:37 p.m. at Taylor Boulevard and Bluegrass Avenue. 

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS 
+ News app: Apple | Android
+ Weather app: Apple | Android 

Both sides of Taylor Boulevard have been shut down according to LMPD. 

One vehicle rolled over and a person was thrown out of a vehicle, MetroSafe said. 

The condition of the victims and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time. 

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly