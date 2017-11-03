Rollover crash shuts down Taylor Boulevard

The condition of the victims are unknown. (Source: Greg Schapker/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police reported to the scene of a rollover crash Friday afternoon which caused LMPD to shut down Taylor Boulevard.

According to MetroSafe, the crash involving two vehicles was reported at 2:37 p.m. at Taylor Boulevard and Bluegrass Avenue.

Both sides of Taylor Boulevard have been shut down according to LMPD.

One vehicle rolled over and a person was thrown out of a vehicle, MetroSafe said.

The condition of the victims and the cause of the crash are unknown at this time.

