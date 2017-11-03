Suspect in Benghazi attacks due for first court appearance

By ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) - A militant in Libya accused of playing an instrumental role in the Benghazi attacks is scheduled to appear Friday in federal court in Washington.
Mustafa al-Imam was captured days ago by U.S. special forces in a Navy SEAL-led raid.
He faces three criminal charges that were filed in May 2015 but only recently unsealed: killing or conspiring to kill someone during an attack on a federal facility, providing support for terrorists, and using a firearm in connection with a violent crime.
Al-Imam is the second suspect in the Benghazi attacks who's been captured by the U.S. and brought to court.
Ahmed Abu Khattala, a suspected ringleader in the September 2012 attack on the diplomatic compound, is currently on trial in Washington.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
